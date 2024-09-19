Research conducted with hospice patients find that intense visions and dreams often give comfort to people at the end of life. On The Point, we look beyond the physical realities of dying at this unseen process that is remarkably life affirming.

Guests: Psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Dr. Christopher Kerr, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Hospice & Palliative Care, Buffalo and author of Death Is But a Dream: Finding Hope and Meaning at Life’s End. Mindy Todd hosts.