The Point

News Roundup: Mail-in ballots likely headed to court; SSA to get new General Manager

By Steve Junker
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
September keeps giving summer
S Junker
September keeps giving summer

This week: The Republican primary for the Plymouth and Barnstable state senate seat could be decided by a court case over mail-in ballots. The head of the Steamship Authority will step down after a summer of passenger frustration. And: it’s been the wrong kind of record-breaking year for dolphin strandings.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
