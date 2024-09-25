© 2024
The Point

Books about automobiles

By Amy Vince
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT
Book Illustration
Book Illustration

This month our Books Experts (Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams) explore the theme of automobiles in literature. Amy Vince hosts.
Jill's picks:
Letters of E.B. White: Farewell, my lovely
The Scarlet Car by Richard Harding Davis
The Diary of Virginia Woolf Vol. 3
Taking the Wheel by Virginia Scharff
The 99% invisible City by Roman Mars
A New Car for Pickle by Sylvie Kantorovitz
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Peter's picks:
Great Plains by Ian Frazier
Driving With the Devil by Neal Thompson
A Man and His Car by Matt Hranek
I Invented the Modern Age: The Rise of Henry Ford by Richard Snow
The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
A Brief History of Motion by Tom Standage
Cars and Trucks and Things That Go by Richard Scarry

Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
