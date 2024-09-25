Books about automobiles
This month our Books Experts (Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams) explore the theme of automobiles in literature. Amy Vince hosts.
Jill's picks:
Letters of E.B. White: Farewell, my lovely
The Scarlet Car by Richard Harding Davis
The Diary of Virginia Woolf Vol. 3
Taking the Wheel by Virginia Scharff
The 99% invisible City by Roman Mars
A New Car for Pickle by Sylvie Kantorovitz
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Peter's picks:
Great Plains by Ian Frazier
Driving With the Devil by Neal Thompson
A Man and His Car by Matt Hranek
I Invented the Modern Age: The Rise of Henry Ford by Richard Snow
The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
A Brief History of Motion by Tom Standage
Cars and Trucks and Things That Go by Richard Scarry