Books about automobiles

This month our Books Experts (Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams) explore the theme of automobiles in literature. Amy Vince hosts.

Jill's picks:

Letters of E.B. White: Farewell, my lovely

The Scarlet Car by Richard Harding Davis

The Diary of Virginia Woolf Vol. 3

Taking the Wheel by Virginia Scharff

The 99% invisible City by Roman Mars

A New Car for Pickle by Sylvie Kantorovitz

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Peter's picks:

Great Plains by Ian Frazier

Driving With the Devil by Neal Thompson

A Man and His Car by Matt Hranek

I Invented the Modern Age: The Rise of Henry Ford by Richard Snow

The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame

A Brief History of Motion by Tom Standage

Cars and Trucks and Things That Go by Richard Scarry