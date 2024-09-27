News Roundup: Community groups ally against radioactive water dump; machine gun range deadline looms

This week: The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the region's realtors association are among the petitioners asking the state to stop Holtec's discharge of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. Also, with an end-of-month deadline looming, the heat is rising on a controversial proposed machine gun range. And, the Cape’s airport simulates a plane crash.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

