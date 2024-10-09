© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Unfinished Democracy

By Mindy Todd
Published October 9, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

On Tuesday November 5th Americans will head to the polls to cast votes for candidates for a number of elected offices- from the President of the United States to state legislators and local committees.
It’s one of the hallmarks of democracies. Yet, many Americans have concerns that our democracy is beginning to unravel.
The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is currently hosting the exhibition Unfinished Democracy- Artists Reflections which explores the fragility of our political system–
On The Point to tell us about the project, we invited Molly Demeulenare, Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd