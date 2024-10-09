On Tuesday November 5th Americans will head to the polls to cast votes for candidates for a number of elected offices- from the President of the United States to state legislators and local committees.

It’s one of the hallmarks of democracies. Yet, many Americans have concerns that our democracy is beginning to unravel.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is currently hosting the exhibition Unfinished Democracy- Artists Reflections which explores the fragility of our political system–

On The Point to tell us about the project, we invited Molly Demeulenare, Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. Mindy Todd hosts.

