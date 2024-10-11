© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: News Bedford opens expanded port; town criers gather in P'town

Published October 11, 2024 at 11:23 AM EDT
Northern lights appeared over much of New England last night — including Woods Hole.
S Junker
Northern lights appeared last night over much of New England — including Woods Hole.

This week: New Bedford celebrates an expanded port. Questions surround offshore turbine blades being shipped back to France. And: Hear ye, hear ye! Town criers from the US and beyond gather in Provincetown.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Dan Tritle; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

The Point Local News Roundup
