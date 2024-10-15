© 2024
The Point

Understanding ballot questions

By Mindy Todd
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Election day is three weeks from today. In addition to choosing a candidate for president and state offices, Massachusetts voters will weigh in on five ballot questions. Barnstable County residents will be asked to weigh in on a sixth question.

To talk more about the five state-wide ballot questions, we invited Evan Horowitz, Executive Director of Tisch College’s Center for State Policy Analysis (cSPA) at Tufts University. The Center provides nonpartisan research on the ballot questions and doesn’t take positions on initiatives.

Read their research on the 5 Ballot Questions here.

Also, joining us to discuss Question 6 on the Ballot for Barnstable County Residents: Randi Potash, Deputy Speaker at the Assembly of Delegates, and Ron Bergstrom, Chair of the Board of Regional Commissioners for Barnstable County.

Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
