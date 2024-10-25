© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Locals bring Pilgrim grievance to Gov.'s office; right whale population moving in the right direction

By Steve Junker
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:57 PM EDT
October skies can be busy, eh?
S Junker
October skies can be busy, eh?

This week: Local groups head to the governor's office to call for an end to evaporating radioactive water at the Pilgrim nuclear plant. The latest population estimate for endangered North Atlantic right whales has come out, and it's a bit of good news. And early voting has begun—we check in with local polling spots.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker