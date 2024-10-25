News Roundup: Locals bring Pilgrim grievance to Gov.'s office; right whale population moving in the right direction

This week: Local groups head to the governor's office to call for an end to evaporating radioactive water at the Pilgrim nuclear plant. The latest population estimate for endangered North Atlantic right whales has come out, and it's a bit of good news. And early voting has begun—we check in with local polling spots.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.