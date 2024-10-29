How politics are changing health and science

On this week's episode of The Pulse:

Health, science and politics are intertwined in complex ways. Politics can shape access to care, funding for research, and which medical procedures are legal and which ones aren’t. As we head into the upcoming presidential election, we explore what’s at stake for health and science issues. We find out how scientists pivot their work to dodge political headwinds and protect the integrity of their research; we discuss the emotional impact of online bullying and threats on political candidates; and we find out how abortion restrictions have affected everything from advances in fertility treatments to opinions among Latinas in the state of New Mexico.

