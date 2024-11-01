© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

School cell phone policies

By Mindy Todd
Published November 1, 2024 at 7:17 AM EDT
wikimedia commons

We can all get distracted by our mobile devices. We have a free moment and start scrolling. Or if the phone dings we instinctively reach to see the notification, even if we’re in the midst of a task. Students are no different and in response, schools have begun implementing cell phone policies. Today we discuss the rationale behind the policies, and what changes educators are seeing in the classroom since the policies went into effect. And we also discuss strategies for all of us to become more mindful of how, and when, we’re using technology.
Guests on the program are:
Jennifer Police- Principal at Monomoy Regional High
Kendra Bennett- Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School Principal
Sara Dingledy (Dingle-day) Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Principal
Janell Burley Hoffman- consultant specializing on the topics of technology, media, health and well-being, and author of iRules: What Every Tech-Health Family Needs to Know About Selfies, Sexting, Gaming and Growing Up

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd