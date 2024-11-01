School cell phone policies

We can all get distracted by our mobile devices. We have a free moment and start scrolling. Or if the phone dings we instinctively reach to see the notification, even if we’re in the midst of a task. Students are no different and in response, schools have begun implementing cell phone policies. Today we discuss the rationale behind the policies, and what changes educators are seeing in the classroom since the policies went into effect. And we also discuss strategies for all of us to become more mindful of how, and when, we’re using technology.

Guests on the program are:

Jennifer Police- Principal at Monomoy Regional High

Kendra Bennett- Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School Principal

Sara Dingledy (Dingle-day) Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Principal

Janell Burley Hoffman- consultant specializing on the topics of technology, media, health and well-being, and author of iRules: What Every Tech-Health Family Needs to Know About Selfies, Sexting, Gaming and Growing Up