Election Day Town Hall

It’s election day. Citizens around the country are participating in one of the most fundamental rights in a democracy- casting a ballot in a free and fair election. Many people from the left and right say this election feels different from past elections. There are concerns around election integrity, when results will be known, and of course, who will be elected President. CAI’s Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff join us to share what they heard from elected officials, town clerks and early voters across the region. Then we open the phones for a virtual town hall to hear how you’re feeling.

Our guests are Reverend Nell Fields from the Waquoit Congregational Church, and Jenny Putnam, licensed social worker. They share coping strategies for dealing with uncertainty- and the importance of centering our shared humanity as we emerge from this election.

