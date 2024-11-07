The Aquinnah Wampanoag Cultural Center

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is housed in the historic Vanderhoop home atop the headlands of Aquinnah with views of Moshup Beach and Noman’s Land in the distance. The Center aims to preserve, educate, and document the Aquinnah Wampanoag self-defined history, culture and contributions past, present and future. We take a tour of the museum housed at the Cultural Center with Aquinnah Educator Brad Lopes. And we talk about upcoming workshops to build meaningful relationship and best practices for working with Indigenous Content, Citizens, and Communities. The workshops are open to all, and include a virtual option.

Link to Workshop information and registration