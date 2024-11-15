News Roundup: Will state keep the tracks along Bourne Rail Trail?; record dolphin strandings continue

This week: The Bourne Rail Trail proposal hinges on whether to keep train tracks in place, or tear them up. And, more dolphins strand on Cape Cod beaches, in what’s been a record-breaking year. Also: there’s a local angle on a national effort to survey Indigenous languages.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.