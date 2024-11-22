© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Bye to the "Cape Cod" rotary?; how to make a lobster's heart skip a beat

By Steve Junker
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST
Dan Tritle
So familiar to anyone arriving on the Cape across the Bourne Bridge! It's likely the rotary—long a source of traffic congestion, yet home to the beloved shrubs—will be gone in a new roadway layout when the bridge is replaced.

This week: No more rotary with "Cape Cod" bushes at the foot of the Bourne bridge? Could be... The state has released recommended designs for the new bridge connections. And the Herring Pond Wampanoag become the 4th tribe recognized by the Commonwealth. Also: scientists bang metal loudly to see what it does to lobsters (they have their reasons).

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

