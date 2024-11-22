News Roundup: Bye to the "Cape Cod" rotary?; how to make a lobster's heart skip a beat

This week: No more rotary with "Cape Cod" bushes at the foot of the Bourne bridge? Could be... The state has released recommended designs for the new bridge connections. And the Herring Pond Wampanoag become the 4th tribe recognized by the Commonwealth. Also: scientists bang metal loudly to see what it does to lobsters (they have their reasons).

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.