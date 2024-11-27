It's our monthly book show and the theme is seasonal books. We talk about books centered on the holidays, fall, winter and the New Year.

Jill Erickson and Vicky Titcomb join us with their picks of seasonal offerings.

Listener book picks:

Trees of the Dancing Goats by Patricia Polacco

The Christmas Menorahs: How a Town Fought Hate by Janice Cohn

Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner

Murder for Christmas is by Francis Duncan.

Jill's Picks:

ICE: the nature, the history, and the uses of an astonishing substance by Mariana Gosnell

THE FROZEN-WATER TRADE: A TRUE STORY by Gavin Weightman

THE BIG BOOK OF CHRISTMAS MYSTERIES edited by Otto Penzler

OBERLAND by Dorothy Richardson, which can be found in the PILGRIMAGE 4 series.

THE ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE SNOWMAN by Bob Eckstein

TREES IN A WINTER LANDSCAPE by Alice Upham Smith

KATY AND THE BIG SNOW by Virginia Lee Burton

