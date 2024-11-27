© 2024
The Point

Seasonal books

By Mindy Todd
Published November 27, 2024 at 2:18 PM EST
Book illustration from Katy by V. L. Burton
Book illustration from Katy and the big snow by V. L. Burton

It's our monthly book show and the theme is seasonal books. We talk about books centered on the holidays, fall, winter and the New Year.
Jill Erickson and Vicky Titcomb join us with their picks of seasonal offerings.
Listener book picks:
Trees of the Dancing Goats by Patricia Polacco
The Christmas Menorahs: How a Town Fought Hate by Janice Cohn
Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner
Murder for Christmas is by Francis Duncan.
Jill's Picks:
ICE: the nature, the history, and the uses of an astonishing substance by Mariana Gosnell
THE FROZEN-WATER TRADE: A TRUE STORY by Gavin Weightman
THE BIG BOOK OF CHRISTMAS MYSTERIES edited by Otto Penzler
OBERLAND by Dorothy Richardson, which can be found in the PILGRIMAGE 4 series.
THE ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE SNOWMAN by Bob Eckstein
TREES IN A WINTER LANDSCAPE by Alice Upham Smith
KATY AND THE BIG SNOW by Virginia Lee Burton

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
