New Bedford fishing heritage: casting a wider net

New Bedford is known as the Whaling City and since the halcyon days of whaling, it’s become a multi-ethnic, multicultural city. Many immigrants were drawn to the city for employment opportunities in the fishing industry, both shoreside and on the water. Others landed in the city unexpectedly and stayed on. On The Point, we discuss a current exhibit at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center. It’s titled Casting a Wider Net: A community Oral History Project. Our guests are: Laura Orleans, Executive Director at the Center, and Emma York. Project Manager.