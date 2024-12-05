© 2024
The Point

New Bedford fishing heritage: casting a wider net

By Mindy Todd
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM EST

New Bedford is known as the Whaling City and since the halcyon days of whaling, it’s become a multi-ethnic, multicultural city. Many immigrants were drawn to the city for employment opportunities in the fishing industry, both shoreside and on the water. Others landed in the city unexpectedly and stayed on. On The Point, we discuss a current exhibit at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center. It’s titled Casting a Wider Net: A community Oral History Project. Our guests are: Laura Orleans, Executive Director at the Center, and Emma York. Project Manager.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
