News Roundup: Pilgrim Nuclear security violation; cold-stunned sea turtles get help

This week: A security violation at the Pilgrim Nuclear plant raises questions without a lot of answers. And: it’s the season of cold-stunned sea turtles, with hundreds being transported off Cape Cod beaches. Also, have you heard about the white stag of Martha’s Vineyard?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

