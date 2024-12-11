Our changing coastline

The Cape and Islands have been shaped by ocean currents and weather systems for thousands of years. Human induced climate change coupled with development, is intensifying how our coastlines are changing. We discuss research into our changing coastlines and how our region is preparing for short and long term resilience.

With us-

Shelly McComb, Coastal Resilience Specialist WHOI Sea Grant Program and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Greg Berman, Director of Natural Resources at the Town of Chatham

Chris Miller, Director of Natural Resources, Town of Brewster

Leslie-Ann McGee, Project Director for ResilientWoodsHole

Leah Hill, Coordinator of Coastal Resilience, Town of Nantucket

Tim Famulare, Community Development Director Town of Provincetown

Kristen Weir from WBNRR Waquoit Bay Coastal Training Program (CTP)

Mindy Todd hosts.