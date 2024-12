On The Point, it's bird news with wildlife biologist Mark Faherty. Christmas bird counts are on the horizon: Mark fills us in on where and when they take place, and we hear about some unusual visitors. Including that Northern lapwing spotted on Nantucket and the spotted towhee that was seen in Provincetown. We also hear more about stranded cold-stunned turtles in our region.

The Turtle Tescue number is 508-349-2615