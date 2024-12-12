Communicating science

Scientific research is essential to almost all aspects of life- yet we’re in an age when scientists and their findings are met with contempt, distrust and even anger. We hear how this impacts scientists professionally and personally, and discuss strategies for repairing the relationship between science and the public.

With us:

Anne Toomey, associate professor of environmental studies and science at Pace University. She’s the author of the new book Science with Impact- How to Engage People, Change Practice, and Influence Policy

Heather Goldstone, Chief Communications Officer at Woodwell Climate Research Center

Chris Gloninger, Senior Climate Scientist at the Woods Hole Group.

