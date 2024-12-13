News Roundup: Study tracks potential nuclear discharge in Cape Cod Bay; P'town deploys new flood measures

This week: That million gallons of radioactive water that could be released from the Pilgrim nuclear plant would stick around in Cape Cod Bay for at least a month and track close to shore; that’s according to a new study just out. Also, Provincetown is experimenting with new ways to address flooding in its downtown. And, a dead minke whale washes ashore in Wellfleet.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

