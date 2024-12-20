© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Joint Base could provide land for housing; tough season for endangered right whales

By Steve Junker
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:37 PM EST
Tomorrow brings the winter solstice. While it might feel like winter is just now arriving in earnest, we have already reached the day with the shortest sunlight hours, after which the daylight will begin to lengthen (albeit slowly!).
S Junker
This week: What if some of the land at Joint Base Cape Cod could be used for housing? A new master plan could explore that and other innovative uses. Endangered right whales continue to be sighted entangled in fishing line. And one of Cape’s the largest farm properties has changed hands.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
