News Roundup: Joint Base could provide land for housing; tough season for endangered right whales

This week: What if some of the land at Joint Base Cape Cod could be used for housing? A new master plan could explore that and other innovative uses. Endangered right whales continue to be sighted entangled in fishing line. And one of Cape’s the largest farm properties has changed hands.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

