The Point

News Roundup: Turbines, bridges, whales, machine guns — 2024 in review

By Steve Junker
Published December 27, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
The broken Vineyard Wind turbine blade — one of the images that defined 2024 across the Cape and Islands.
The broken Vineyard Wind turbine blade — one of the images that defined 2024 across the Cape and Islands.

Offshore wind started up and came to a crashing halt. The battle to build a heavy machine gun range on Cape Cod ended without a shot fired. And the Sagamore Bridge replacement landed its 2 billion dollars — but the Bourne Bridge is another story.

We've got those stories and more on our special year-end news roundup for 2024.

CAI News Director Steve Junker talks about some of the year's biggest stories for Cape Cod, the South Coast, and the Islands, with CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff, and with Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
