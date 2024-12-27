News Roundup: Turbines, bridges, whales, machine guns — 2024 in review

Offshore wind started up and came to a crashing halt. The battle to build a heavy machine gun range on Cape Cod ended without a shot fired. And the Sagamore Bridge replacement landed its 2 billion dollars — but the Bourne Bridge is another story.

We've got those stories and more on our special year-end news roundup for 2024.

CAI News Director Steve Junker talks about some of the year's biggest stories for Cape Cod, the South Coast, and the Islands, with CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff, and with Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette.