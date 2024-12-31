The year in review with Climate One 

The Year in Review, and a look ahead to 2025 on Climate One

2024 set new records for extreme heat around the world in what is already the warmest decade on record. According to the World Meteorological Organization, sea-level rise and ocean heating are accelerating along with the loss of ice from glaciers. We continue to see extreme weather of all kinds wreak havoc on communities across the world.

At the moment, the biggest news for climate and the country is the re-election of Donald Trump to a second term as President. The Trump administration will undoubtedly target regulations and laws passed during the Biden administration for rollback. That includes the biggest climate bill ever passed into law, The Inflation Reduction Act. It’s unclear how many of the IRA’s clean energy incentives will survive.

On the other hand, constituencies for clean energy are broader and stronger than the last time Trump came into office. Technologies are more mature, markets are more robust — and more people are driving electric cars and making them.

