The power of music as therapy for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International and Dementia Forecasting Collaborators, Alzheimer’s Disease is currently the most widespread and fatal neurodegenerative disorder among the elderly. Alzheimer’s comprises 60-80 percent of all dementia cases, with a current estimate of 55 million worldwide- and projected to grow to 153 million by 2050.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease yet, music therapy has been shown to have benefits, both in cognition and behavioral function. On The Point, we talk about music therapy for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s- what the research tells us, and what musicians and caregivers experience working with individuals.

We also discuss local supports and services for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Joining us in Woods Hole:

Molly Perdue, cofounder and executive director of the Alzheimer's Family Support Center in Brewster.

Dr. Michael Anderson, Professor of Musicology at Eastman School of Music. He helped establish the ENCORE Chorus for persons living with dementia and their care partners. He also serves on the National Advisory Council of the Giving Voice Initiative, and is a member of the University of Rochester Aging Institute.

Jim Jordan, organist, pianist, music theorist, composer, and music editor who is also a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). He combines his artistic talents with his desire to provide care and comfort, working with residents in settings that range from hospice to memory care and rehabilitation.

Mindy Todd hosts.