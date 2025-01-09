Housing for Everyone

It’s January and our region is experiencing some of the coldest weather of the year. While most of us can get in out of the cold, there are many people in our region who are unhoused. Some people stay with friends, others live in cars and some, even on these coldest days, are sleeping outside. There are several reasons why people, including families, struggle to find housing- high rents, a lack of market rate and affordable housing, plus a high cost of living in our region. On The Point, we talk about the challenges facing those in our community who are currently unhoused or at risk for losing their housing- and some of the supports and services available. And we zoom out to discuss how the new Trump Administration could impact programs for homeless prevention- and the US Supreme Court’s decision last year to allow cities to outlaw camping in public places.

With us-

Philip Mangano, President and CEO of The American Round Table to Abolish Homelessness

Laura Russo, Director of Shelter Services at St. Joseph’s Shelter in Hyannis

Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance CapeCod

Hadley Luddy, CEO, Homeless Prevention Council