On The Point, we talk with Betsy Tyler about her book A Thousand Leagues of Blue- the true story of a Nantucket whaling family. The book follows the life of Susan Veeder who lived on a whaleship for over 4 years, recording her experiences in an illustrated journal. Susan Veeder returned to life on Nantucket, but her husband Charles continued whaling: he eventually began a new life in Polynesia and never came back to Nantucket.

Mindy Todd hosts.