Youth homelessness

Homelessness isn’t just an issue affecting adults- in our region families with children, unaccompanied youth and young adults are living unhoused. We talk with agencies working to provide supports and services to unhoused youth, and hear from young adults facing homelessness. We also discuss ways the community can step up to offer support and even living space for those in need.

With us-

Madison Sheppard, part of Housing Assistance’s Youth and Young Adult Stabilization program and a client of Homeless Prevention Council. She also volunteers for homeless youth programs and youth climate action.

Mary O’Reilly-- Manager of Youth & Young Adult Services at Homeless Prevention Council Cape Cod

Brooke Eaton-Skea, part of Youth Outreach and Hospitality, a group founded by the Nauset Interfaith Association.

Amanda Lead, Youth Outreach Worker with Homeless Prevention Council

