Hand written works of literature
It's our monthly book show on The Point, and the theme is handwriting. We dive into the stories behind the stories in our discussion of letters, diaries, journals and the tales that inspired them.
Jill Erickson and Jayne Ifrate join us with their book picks. Mindy Todd hosts.
Jayne's Picks:
Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn
Notes to John by Joan Didion (coming out April 2025)
The Habit of Being by Flannery O'Connor
Why Fonts Matter by Sarah Hyndman
The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, edited by Helena Whitbread
The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath
The Letters of Sylvia Plath
Jill's Picks
100 THINGS WE’VE. LOST TO THE INTERNET by Pamela Paul
THE HISTORY AND UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF HANDWRITING by Anne Trubek
SYME’S LETTER WRITER BY Rachel Syme
FROM TED TO TOM: THE ILLUSTRATED ENVELOPES OF EDWARD GOREY
SCRIPT AND SCRIBBLE: THE RISE AND FALL OF HANDWRITING by Kitty Burns Florey
EMPTY WORDS by Mario Levrero
THE MAGIC OF HANDWRITING BY Christine Nelson
The Jolly Postman, by Janet and Allen Ahlberg