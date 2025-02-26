Hand written works of literature

It's our monthly book show on The Point, and the theme is handwriting. We dive into the stories behind the stories in our discussion of letters, diaries, journals and the tales that inspired them.

Jill Erickson and Jayne Ifrate join us with their book picks. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jayne's Picks:

Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos

A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn

Notes to John by Joan Didion (coming out April 2025)

The Habit of Being by Flannery O'Connor

Why Fonts Matter by Sarah Hyndman

The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, edited by Helena Whitbread

The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath

The Letters of Sylvia Plath

Jill's Picks

100 THINGS WE’VE. LOST TO THE INTERNET by Pamela Paul

THE HISTORY AND UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF HANDWRITING by Anne Trubek

SYME’S LETTER WRITER BY Rachel Syme

FROM TED TO TOM: THE ILLUSTRATED ENVELOPES OF EDWARD GOREY

SCRIPT AND SCRIBBLE: THE RISE AND FALL OF HANDWRITING by Kitty Burns Florey

EMPTY WORDS by Mario Levrero

THE MAGIC OF HANDWRITING BY Christine Nelson

The Jolly Postman, by Janet and Allen Ahlberg