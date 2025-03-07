© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: Science and Nat'l Parks in turmoil; lightning strikes ill-fated offshore turbine

By Steve Junker
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:49 AM EST
Uncertainty and fog were prevalent in Woods Hole this week
S Junker
Uncertainty and fog were prevalent in Woods Hole this week

This week: Funding and jobs cuts coming from Washington, D.C., continue to rattle local institutions, from science to the National Parks. And, the Massachusetts Army National Guard must pay $26,000 for withholding documents about its machine gun range plans. Also: lightning strikes an offshore wind turbine — yes, that same one that lost its blade back in the summer.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
