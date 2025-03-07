News Roundup: Science and Nat'l Parks in turmoil; lightning strikes ill-fated offshore turbine

This week: Funding and jobs cuts coming from Washington, D.C., continue to rattle local institutions, from science to the National Parks. And, the Massachusetts Army National Guard must pay $26,000 for withholding documents about its machine gun range plans. Also: lightning strikes an offshore wind turbine — yes, that same one that lost its blade back in the summer.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.