Indigenous strategies and wisdom for the climate crisis

The ways Climate Change is altering our planet is too long to list. Some communities are grappling with sea level rise, others with drought. Historic ranges for plant and animal species are shifting with ripple effects across ecosystems. And as ecosystems change so do our means of growing, raising and distributing food.

For thousands of years Citizens of Tribal Nations have adapted to numerous changes- from ice ages to sea level rise. Citizens of Tribal Nations have also shown remarkable resilience in the face of colonization and the loss of ancestral land. While the speed of human induced climate change is unprecedented, the wealth of knowledge about adaptation and resilience within Tribal Nations is vast.

We talk about the climate challenges faced by citizens of Tribal nations with Dr. Casey Thornbrugh, citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and Program Manager for the Climate Change Program in The office of Environmental Resource Management of United South and Eastern Tribes know as USET.