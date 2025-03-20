© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Commercial fishing on the Cape and Islands

By Mindy Todd
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT
capecodfishermen.org

Commercial fishing has been part of the Cape and Islands economy for generations. On The Point, we discuss how warming waters are impacting the local fin and shellfish industry. And how fisherman work with scientists and policymakers to protect the ecosystem and their livelihoods.
With us: Aubrey Church, Fisheries Policy Director, Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance, Shelly Edmundson, Executive Director, Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Josh Reitsma, Marine Program Specialist, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension & Woods Hole Sea Grant. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd