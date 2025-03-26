Books about Books

We revisit The Point hour about Books on Books.

Our guests are Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jill's picks:

LATER NOVELS AND STORIES (“Nearing Ninety”) by William Maxwell

THE NOVEL CURE by Ella Berthoud and Susan Elderkin

DAYSWORK by Chris Bachelor and Jennifer Hazel

THE BOOK by Mary Ruefle

THE BOOKSHOP by Penelope Fitzgerald

BOOKS MAKE GOOD FRIENDS by Jane Mount

Peter's picks:

The Diary of a Bookseller - Shaun Bythell

1001 Books for Every Mood - Hallie Ephron

The Book - Keith Houston

The Book of Lost Books - Stuart Kelly

The Book: A History of the Bible - Christopher de Hamel

A History of the Bible - John Barton

The Madman's Library - Edward Brooke-Hitching

The Name of the Rose - Umberto Eco

