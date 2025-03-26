Books about Books
We revisit The Point hour about Books on Books.
Our guests are Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams. Mindy Todd hosts.
Jill's picks:
LATER NOVELS AND STORIES (“Nearing Ninety”) by William Maxwell
THE NOVEL CURE by Ella Berthoud and Susan Elderkin
DAYSWORK by Chris Bachelor and Jennifer Hazel
THE BOOK by Mary Ruefle
THE BOOKSHOP by Penelope Fitzgerald
BOOKS MAKE GOOD FRIENDS by Jane Mount
Peter's picks:
The Diary of a Bookseller - Shaun Bythell
1001 Books for Every Mood - Hallie Ephron
The Book - Keith Houston
The Book of Lost Books - Stuart Kelly
The Book: A History of the Bible - Christopher de Hamel
A History of the Bible - John Barton
The Madman's Library - Edward Brooke-Hitching
The Name of the Rose - Umberto Eco