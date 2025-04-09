© 2025
The Point

The New Bedford Film Festival

Published April 9, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT

The New Bedford Film Festival is in it’s second year. The Festival showcases diverse human experiences through an array of formats- short and feature films, music videos, student films and documentaries. We talk with the festival director and three SouthCoast filmmakers about the festival and the power of film to connect with audiences on a wide array of topics.
Guests on the program are:
Ethan de Aguiar, founder and president of New Bedford Film Festival
Karen Kayser, filmmaker for Women of Truth and Courage
Lila Woodbridge, filmmaker for “Interference”
Julien Pedro, the filmmaker for “Better Than I Was”

