The New Bedford Film Festival is in it’s second year. The Festival showcases diverse human experiences through an array of formats- short and feature films, music videos, student films and documentaries. We talk with the festival director and three SouthCoast filmmakers about the festival and the power of film to connect with audiences on a wide array of topics.

Guests on the program are:

Ethan de Aguiar, founder and president of New Bedford Film Festival

Karen Kayser, filmmaker for Women of Truth and Courage

Lila Woodbridge, filmmaker for “Interference”

Julien Pedro, the filmmaker for “Better Than I Was”