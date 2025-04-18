The legacy of conservation land on the Cape and Islands

We are fortunate to have thousands of acres of open space on the Cape and islands. From Sand Plain Grasslands to beaches, pine/oak woodlands to kettle ponds we have a diversity of habitats. On The Point, we discuss conservation lands- the history of land conservation, current efforts to protect open space, and some of our favorite places to enjoy.

Janet Milkman, Executive Director at Barnstable Land Trust

Mike Lach, Executive Director Harwich Conservation Trust

Rachel Freeman, Executive Director of the Nantucket Land Bank

Darci Schofield, Islands Director for The Trustees of Reservations

Mark Robinson, Executive Director of The Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts.