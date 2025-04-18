© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The legacy of conservation land on the Cape and Islands

By Mindy Todd
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT
Nantucket Land bank

We are fortunate to have thousands of acres of open space on the Cape and islands. From Sand Plain Grasslands to beaches, pine/oak woodlands to kettle ponds we have a diversity of habitats. On The Point, we discuss conservation lands- the history of land conservation, current efforts to protect open space, and some of our favorite places to enjoy.
Janet Milkman, Executive Director at Barnstable Land Trust
Mike Lach, Executive Director Harwich Conservation Trust
Rachel Freeman, Executive Director of the Nantucket Land Bank
Darci Schofield, Islands Director for The Trustees of Reservations
Mark Robinson, Executive Director of The Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd