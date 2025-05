On The Point, we talk about growing, finding and eating native plants with Russ Cohen who’s spent more than 50 years helping people understand and appreciate the value of nature. He’s retired from a professional career which included positions at various environmental and conservancy groups and the Mass Department of Fish and Game. He’s also author of Wild Plants I Have Known…. and Eaten. And he’s set up a nursery in Weston, MA where he is growing over 1,000 edible plants.