Planning for our final stage of life

We might not like to think about it but aging is part of life. Having plans in place for our finances, estate, and health care can make the transition easier. On The Point, we start the hour with an elder law attorney and estate planner Bob Mascali to discuss financial and legal housekeeping as we age.

Physician Sarah Todd joins us. She’s an E.R. doctor who helps individuals and families navigate health care decisions at the end of life. Dr. Todd is a physician partner with Caring Pathways organization.

