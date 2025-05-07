© 2025
The Point

Planning for our final stage of life

By Mindy Todd
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
caregivingpathways.com

We might not like to think about it but aging is part of life. Having plans in place for our finances, estate, and health care can make the transition easier. On The Point, we start the hour with an elder law attorney and estate planner Bob Mascali to discuss financial and legal housekeeping as we age.
Physician Sarah Todd joins us. She’s an E.R. doctor who helps individuals and families navigate health care decisions at the end of life. Dr. Todd is a physician partner with Caring Pathways organization.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
