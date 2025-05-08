Restoring bog habitat

When Europeans first arrived in New England, the coastline had vast salt marshes and unobstructed riparian habitats. As the population grew, so did the changes to the landscape. Salt marshes were filled in for development and rivers dammed for industrial and agricultural purposes.

What we didn’t realize was the long term and negative impacts on biodiversity, water quality and coastal resiliency. Over the last 2 decades state, local municipalities and non profits have collaborated to restore aquatic habitats.

On The Point w talk about some of the past and current aquatic restoration projects in the region, and what we’re learning as those habitats return to a more natural state.

Joining us :

Beth Lambert- Director of the Division of Ecological Restoration with the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game.

Mike Lach- Executive Director of Harwich Conservation Trust.

Brian Wick is the Executive Director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Grower’s Association

Nick Nelson, Fluvial Geomorphologist

Eduard Eichner, Water Scientist, TMDL Solutions and Adjunct Professor at the Coastal Systems Program at the School for Marine Science and Technology at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Chris Neil- Senior Scientist Woodwell Climate Research who studies natural and restored ecosystems around the globe- including some right here on the Cape!

Projects mentioned in the show

Cold Brook Restoration

Coonamessett River Restoration

Mashpee River Restoration

Herring River Restoration