Books on swimming

On this month's books program, the theme is books that feature swimming.

From novels to "how to", Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson share their picks, and listeners call in with more.

Listener picks:

Anything by Lynne Cox

Twist by Calum McCannjen

Jill's picks:

Link to Clive Thompson’s search engine that finds you weird old books

SCIENTIFIC SWIMMING by J. Frost, 1816 can be found via the Clive Thomson weird old books link.

Amos & Boris by William Steig

Swim: why we love the water by Lynn Sherr

Swimming Studies by Leanne Shapton

Everything In Its Place by Oliver Sacks. “Water Babies” is the title of the swimming essay.

Peter's picks: (will be added shortly)