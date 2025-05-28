© 2025
The Point

Books on swimming

By Mindy Todd
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Jill Cox in the English Channel
Jill Cox in the English Channel

On this month's books program, the theme is books that feature swimming.
From novels to "how to", Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson share their picks, and listeners call in with more.
Listener picks:
Anything by Lynne Cox
Twist by Calum McCannjen
Jill's picks:
Link to Clive Thompson’s search engine that finds you weird old books
SCIENTIFIC SWIMMING by J. Frost, 1816 can be found via the Clive Thomson weird old books link.
Amos & Boris by William Steig
Swim: why we love the water by Lynn Sherr
Swimming Studies by Leanne Shapton
Everything In Its Place by Oliver Sacks. “Water Babies” is the title of the swimming essay.

Peter's picks: (will be added shortly)

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
