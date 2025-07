Our understanding of White Shark behavior and biology has grown significantly over the past 2 decades, thanks in large part to local researchers. We start the hour with State Biologist Greg Skomal to get an update on his white shark tagging program Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and what we’re learning from tagged white sharks. Then we talk with Camrin Braun, ocean ecologist from WHOI about the greater marine ecosystem and the importance of shark conservation.