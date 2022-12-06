-
For the past two-and-a-half years, the Massachusetts Army National Guard and local opponents have been locked in battle over whether a machine gun range should be built at Joint Base Cape Cod. We traveled with the Guard to their training range in Vermont to see and hear what the future may bring to the Cape.
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape CodFew people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of one of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff shares the experience of traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen, in Jericho, Vermont, to get a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
Take a photo tour of the machine gun range at Camp Ethan Allen, in Jericho, Vermont, where Massachusetts Army National Guard currently go to train on the big .50 caliber machine gun. The Guard wants to build a comparable range on Cape Cod.