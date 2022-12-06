Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of one of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff shares the experience of traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen, in Jericho, Vermont, to get a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.