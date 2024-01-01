The Moth Live Returns
As a member of the Founders Circle you are invited to take advantage of a limited number of seats, set aside just for you, at The Moth Live at the Tabernacle on Martha’s Vineyard, Saturday August 3. If you don’t live on the Vineyard, don’t worry. Off-island transportation from Falmouth by water taxi will be provided to and from Oak Bluffs. Set sail at 5:30pm from the Falmouth Edgartown Ferry, The Moth starts 7:30pm, and we’ll head back to Falmouth at 10:30 pm. Come see the live show that our founder, Jay Allison, turns into the popular radio show. Please reserve your spot quickly with an email to Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org, subject line MOTH RSVP. Please RSVP by July 23rd.