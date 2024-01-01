The Moth Live Returns

As a member of the Founders Circle you are invited to take advantage of a limited number of seats, set aside just for you, at The Moth Live at the Tabernacle on Martha’s Vineyard , Saturday August 3. If you don’t live on the Vineyard, don’t worry. Off-island transportation from Falmouth by water taxi will be provided to and from Oak Bluffs. Set sail at 5:30pm from the Falmouth Edgartown Ferry , The Moth starts 7:30pm, and we’ll head back to Falmouth at 10:30 pm. Come see the live show that our founder, Jay Allison, turns into the popular radio show. Please reserve your spot quickly with an email to Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org, subject line MOTH RSVP. Please RSVP by July 23rd.

