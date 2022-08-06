The Moth on Martha's Vineyard

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. The Moth celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers and artists and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard. Beyond theater, The Moth Mainstage is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge.

You can pitch your story to the Moth pitch line at themoth.org

Get your tickets for The Moth here. CAI is a proud sponsor.