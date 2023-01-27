© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The MOTH - Saturday, March 11

The MOTH

Saturday, March 11

5:30pm Dinner

7:30pm Moth Experience

Did you know that the Moth has made a game of storytelling? Play the game at home or come out with us to experience storytellers and storytelling live and in person. Join us for dinner and a live Moth experience at the Zeiterion Performing Arts center in New Bedford. Seats are limited.

The MOTH game