The MOTH - Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11



5:30pm Dinner



7:30pm Moth Experience



Did you know that the Moth has made a game of storytelling? Play the game at home or come out with us to experience storytellers and storytelling live and in person. Join us for dinner and a live Moth experience at the Zeiterion Performing Arts center in New Bedford. Seats are limited.



