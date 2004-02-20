China and Its Neighbors, Part 5: Russia

NPR News/CIA / / Some Russian nationalists forward a conspiracy theory that China, with 1.3 billion people, may seek to ease overcrowding by expanding into Russia's sparsely populated Far East.

Russia, the world's biggest country, and China, the world's most populous, frequently clashed during the Cold War. The two giants spent decades engaged in an ideological rivalry and border skirmishes, but have since put much of that open hostility behind them.

Russia and China now officially call their relationship a "strategic partnership." But many Russians retain a mistrust of China, especially in light of its increasing economic and political might. NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from the Far Eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk.

