CAI Awards

CAI has been recognized with many broadcasting awards. On this page you'll find links to listen to them.

Thanks to you, the listeners, whose support allows us to provide high-quality programming each day to the Cape, Islands, and the South Coast.

2021

Edward R. Murrow Awards

Hard News

Fishermen, Feeling Blamed for Right Whale Entanglements, Say ‘Show us the Rope’. Reported by Eve Zuckoff. Region 10

Breaking News Coverage

Early Nor’easter Knocks Out Power on Cape Cod & Islands. CAI Newsroom. Region 10

PMJA Public Media Journalists Association

Recognizing the best work in public media journalism from across the country.

Audio Scripting

Inside Computers and Spacecraft, a Legacy of New Bedford's Whaling Days Lives On. Reported by Daniel Ackerman. First Place, Division B

Breaking News

Early Nor'easter Knocks Out Power Across Cape Cod & Islands. CAI Newsroom. Second Place, Division B

Commentary

Breaking the Silence on Leaf Blowers by Susan Moeller. First Place, Division B

Use of Sound

Wine making, a centuries-old Portuguese tradition, lives on in New Bedford. Reported by Daniel Ackerman. First Place ,Division B

Newscast

Morning Edition 8:34 on October 15, 2021 CAI Newsroom. Kathryn Eident host, Sam Houghton producer. Second Place, Division B

2020

Outdoor Writers Association of America Excellence in Craft

1st place Conservation/Nature

"Tick Data Brings Peace of Mind" by Nelson Sigelman

2nd place Gear/Technical

"Chasing Away the Seasonal Blues ... With Sausage" by Nelson Sigelman

PMJA Public Media Journalists Association

Newscast

WCAI - Newscast May 19, 2020

First Place, Region B

Commentary

Restoration: One Veteran's Search for Forgiveness by Natalie Mariano

First Place, Region B

Enterprise

WCAI - Toxic Ponds: The Struggle to Protect Public Health. Reported by Eve Zuckoff

Second Place, Region B

Edward R. Murrow Awards

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coverage

Race and Systemic Racism on Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast. CAI Newsroom

Excellence in Writing

Restoration: One Veteran's Search for Forgiveness. Essay by Natalie Mariano

Outdoor Writers Association of America 2020 Excellence in Craft

2nd place Outdoor Fun and Adventure

"Winter Clamming Digs Up Many Rewards," by Nelson Sigelman

2019

Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10

"Tornadoes Touch Down on Cape Cod," by WCAI staff, July 2019. Category: Breaking News.

Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) Awards

"Pilgrim Nuclear Shuts Down, Leaving Radioactive Waste and Unanswered Questions," by WCAI Newsroom. Category: Continuing Coverage. First Place.

"Brayton Point's Towers Come Tumbling Down," by Sarah Mizes-Tan, April 28, 2019. Category: Spot News. Second Place.

"Racing Against Climate Change: Falmouth Road Racers Feel the Heat," by Eve Zuckoff, August 16, 2019. Category: Sports Feature. First Place.

"A Doctor with the Patience of a Fisherman," by Natalie Mariano, February 4, 2019. Category: Commentary. Second Place.

2018

Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10

"When Nobody Enrolls for 6th Grade," by Sarah Mizes-Tan, December 19, 2018. Category: Hard News.

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

"Are We Ready: Hurricane Preparedness on Cape Cod and the Islands," News Series Collaboration with the Cape Cod Times, August 6-10, 2018. Category: Best Collaborative Effort. Second Place.

2017

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

"Improving Community Relationships with the Police," The Point with Mindy Todd, October 17, 2017. Category: Call-in Program. First Place.

2016

Gabriel Awards

"Our Mortal Lives: Confronting Death and Dying," 5-part series, reported by Kathryn Eident, Sean Corcoran, and Elsa Partan. Category: Single News Story Series.

2015

National Edward R. Murrow Award

10 Years Later, Reckoning with Opportunities Lost in the Battle Against Opiate Addiction, Report by Sean Corcoran. Category: Best Writing

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

"Big Drums, No Baton, and a Roasting Swan, The Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra Tackles Carmina Burana," Creative Life, reported by Josh Swartz Category: Arts Features, 1st Place.

2014

Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10

"Power Source: Where People and Energy Connect," 10-part series with various reporters. Category: Best News Series, 1st Place.

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

"Beetbox Revival," Creative Life, reported by Jennifer Jerrett. Category: Best Use of Sound, 1st Place.

"Archaeologists Searching for Wall the Pilgrims Built," reported by Kate Earl. Category: Student Soft Feature, 1st Place.

2013

Gabriel Awards

"A Life Remembered," WCAI's obituary series, reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Outstanding Achievement in Community Awareness, 1st Place.

Associated Press Awards, New England region

"Dealing With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder", The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best Call-in Show, 1st Place.

"Desperate for a Cure: The Search for New Alzheimer's Treatments," a 5-part series reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Best Investigative Journalism, 1st Place.

Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10

"The Long Haul: The Future of New England's Fisheries," 10-part series with various reporters. Category: Best News Series, 1st Place.

"A Weapon to Take Out Squirrels," WCAI commentator Robert Finch. Category: Best Writing, 1st Place.

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

"Dealing With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best News/Public Affairs Program, 1st Place.

"Desperate for a Cure: The Search for New Alzheimer's Treatments," a 5-part series reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, 1st Place.

"A New Life in Ice," reported by Schuyler Swenson for the series Creative Life, produced by Atlantic Public Media. Category: Best Use of Sound, 1st Place.

"Who's Who in New England Fisheries," video explainer by Steve Junker, Jennifer Junker, and Alecia Orsini. Category: Best Multi-Media Presentation, 2nd Place.

"Preventing Breast Cancer: The Latest Research," The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best Call-in Program, 2nd Place

2012

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

"The Falmouth Experience," reported by Sean Corcoran

Category: Enterprise/Investigative, 1st place

"Jennifer Wright Knust," The Point with Mindy Todd Category: Interview, 1st place

"Fado is Life,” Creative Life reported by Katherine Perry, Category: Best Use of Sound

"Japan Ocean Radioactivity," The Point with Mindy Todd Category: Call-in Show, 2nd place



Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10

"Facing Alzheimer's: The Caregiver's Challenge" by Sean Corcoran,

Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award

“Anatomy of Allure” by Steve Junker, category: Best Use of Sound

2011

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)

Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

"Venture Philanthropy: An Investor's Approach to Curing Alzheimer's," reported by Sean Corcoran

Category: Series, 1st Place

"Cape Wind Continuing Coverage," reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Best Continuing Coverage, 1st Place

"HIV and Aids Research,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program

"Cape Wind: A Big Wind Battle on Little Cape Cod," reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Documentary

Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award

“Cape Wind Continuing Coverage,” reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Continuing Coverage, 1st Place

2010

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

"Guilty Pleasures" by Alex Crowley, Category: Writing

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

“Afghanistan,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program

"Educating Everyone," Category: Series

"Down and Dirty with a Septic Pump-out," by Sean Corcoran, Category: Use of Sound

2009

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)

Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

“Fresh Water Salt Water,” Category: News Series

Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award

“Right Whale Research,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Public Affairs

2008

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

"Cidadas," by Sean Corcoran, Category: Use of Sound,

“Living on a Plume” by Sean Corcoran, Category: News Feature

“God’s Problem,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program: 1st Place

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

"Price of Paradise," Category: News Series

2006

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

“Mailbox Spiders,” by Robert Finch, Category: Writing

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

“Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands,” Category: Series, 1st Place



2005

2005-2006 Dupont Columbia Awards for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

“Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands”



Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

“At the Princess Boutique,” Category: Use of Sound



2004

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award

"Gay Marriage," Category: Continuing Coverage



2002

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism

Use of Sound – Small Market

