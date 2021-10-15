CAI Awards
CAI has been recognized with many broadcasting awards. On this page you'll find links to listen to them.
Thanks to you, the listeners, whose support allows us to provide high-quality programming each day to the Cape, Islands, and the South Coast.
Hard News
Fishermen, Feeling Blamed for Right Whale Entanglements, Say ‘Show us the Rope’. Reported by Eve Zuckoff. Region 10
Breaking News Coverage
Early Nor’easter Knocks Out Power on Cape Cod & Islands. CAI Newsroom. Region 10
PMJA Public Media Journalists Association
Recognizing the best work in public media journalism from across the country.
Audio Scripting
Inside Computers and Spacecraft, a Legacy of New Bedford's Whaling Days Lives On. Reported by Daniel Ackerman. First Place, Division B
Breaking News
Early Nor'easter Knocks Out Power Across Cape Cod & Islands. CAI Newsroom. Second Place, Division B
Commentary
Breaking the Silence on Leaf Blowers by Susan Moeller. First Place, Division B
Use of Sound
Wine making, a centuries-old Portuguese tradition, lives on in New Bedford. Reported by Daniel Ackerman. First Place ,Division B
Newscast
Morning Edition 8:34 on October 15, 2021 CAI Newsroom. Kathryn Eident host, Sam Houghton producer. Second Place, Division B
2020
Outdoor Writers Association of America Excellence in Craft
1st place Conservation/Nature
"Tick Data Brings Peace of Mind" by Nelson Sigelman
2nd place Gear/Technical
"Chasing Away the Seasonal Blues ... With Sausage" by Nelson Sigelman
PMJA Public Media Journalists Association
Newscast
WCAI - Newscast May 19, 2020
First Place, Region B
Commentary
Restoration: One Veteran's Search for Forgiveness by Natalie Mariano
First Place, Region B
Enterprise
WCAI - Toxic Ponds: The Struggle to Protect Public Health. Reported by Eve Zuckoff
Second Place, Region B
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coverage
Race and Systemic Racism on Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast. CAI Newsroom
Excellence in Writing
Restoration: One Veteran's Search for Forgiveness. Essay by Natalie Mariano
Outdoor Writers Association of America 2020 Excellence in Craft
2nd place Outdoor Fun and Adventure
"Winter Clamming Digs Up Many Rewards," by Nelson Sigelman
2019
Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10
"Tornadoes Touch Down on Cape Cod," by WCAI staff, July 2019. Category: Breaking News.
Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) Awards
"Pilgrim Nuclear Shuts Down, Leaving Radioactive Waste and Unanswered Questions," by WCAI Newsroom. Category: Continuing Coverage. First Place.
"Brayton Point's Towers Come Tumbling Down," by Sarah Mizes-Tan, April 28, 2019. Category: Spot News. Second Place.
"Racing Against Climate Change: Falmouth Road Racers Feel the Heat," by Eve Zuckoff, August 16, 2019. Category: Sports Feature. First Place.
"A Doctor with the Patience of a Fisherman," by Natalie Mariano, February 4, 2019. Category: Commentary. Second Place.
2018
Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10
"When Nobody Enrolls for 6th Grade," by Sarah Mizes-Tan, December 19, 2018. Category: Hard News.
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
"Are We Ready: Hurricane Preparedness on Cape Cod and the Islands," News Series Collaboration with the Cape Cod Times, August 6-10, 2018. Category: Best Collaborative Effort. Second Place.
2017
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
"Improving Community Relationships with the Police," The Point with Mindy Todd, October 17, 2017. Category: Call-in Program. First Place.
2016
Gabriel Awards
"Our Mortal Lives: Confronting Death and Dying," 5-part series, reported by Kathryn Eident, Sean Corcoran, and Elsa Partan. Category: Single News Story Series.
2015
National Edward R. Murrow Award
10 Years Later, Reckoning with Opportunities Lost in the Battle Against Opiate Addiction, Report by Sean Corcoran. Category: Best Writing
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
"Big Drums, No Baton, and a Roasting Swan, The Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra Tackles Carmina Burana," Creative Life, reported by Josh Swartz Category: Arts Features, 1st Place.
2014
Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10
"Power Source: Where People and Energy Connect," 10-part series with various reporters. Category: Best News Series, 1st Place.
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
"Beetbox Revival," Creative Life, reported by Jennifer Jerrett. Category: Best Use of Sound, 1st Place.
"Archaeologists Searching for Wall the Pilgrims Built," reported by Kate Earl. Category: Student Soft Feature, 1st Place.
2013
Gabriel Awards
"A Life Remembered," WCAI's obituary series, reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Outstanding Achievement in Community Awareness, 1st Place.
Associated Press Awards, New England region
"Dealing With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder", The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best Call-in Show, 1st Place.
"Desperate for a Cure: The Search for New Alzheimer's Treatments," a 5-part series reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Best Investigative Journalism, 1st Place.
Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10
"The Long Haul: The Future of New England's Fisheries," 10-part series with various reporters. Category: Best News Series, 1st Place.
"A Weapon to Take Out Squirrels," WCAI commentator Robert Finch. Category: Best Writing, 1st Place.
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
"Dealing With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best News/Public Affairs Program, 1st Place.
"Desperate for a Cure: The Search for New Alzheimer's Treatments," a 5-part series reported by Sean Corcoran. Category: Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, 1st Place.
"A New Life in Ice," reported by Schuyler Swenson for the series Creative Life, produced by Atlantic Public Media. Category: Best Use of Sound, 1st Place.
"Who's Who in New England Fisheries," video explainer by Steve Junker, Jennifer Junker, and Alecia Orsini. Category: Best Multi-Media Presentation, 2nd Place.
"Preventing Breast Cancer: The Latest Research," The Point with Mindy Todd. Category: Best Call-in Program, 2nd Place
2012
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
"The Falmouth Experience," reported by Sean Corcoran
Category: Enterprise/Investigative, 1st place
"Jennifer Wright Knust," The Point with Mindy Todd Category: Interview, 1st place
"Fado is Life,” Creative Life reported by Katherine Perry, Category: Best Use of Sound
"Japan Ocean Radioactivity," The Point with Mindy Todd Category: Call-in Show, 2nd place
Edward R. Murrow Awards, region 10
"Facing Alzheimer's: The Caregiver's Challenge" by Sean Corcoran,
Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award
“Anatomy of Allure” by Steve Junker, category: Best Use of Sound
2011
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)
Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
"Venture Philanthropy: An Investor's Approach to Curing Alzheimer's," reported by Sean Corcoran
Category: Series, 1st Place
"Cape Wind Continuing Coverage," reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Best Continuing Coverage, 1st Place
"HIV and Aids Research,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program
"Cape Wind: A Big Wind Battle on Little Cape Cod," reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Documentary
Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award
“Cape Wind Continuing Coverage,” reporting by Sean Corcoran, Category: Continuing Coverage, 1st Place
2010
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
"Guilty Pleasures" by Alex Crowley, Category: Writing
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
“Afghanistan,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program
"Educating Everyone," Category: Series
"Down and Dirty with a Septic Pump-out," by Sean Corcoran, Category: Use of Sound
2009
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)
Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
“Fresh Water Salt Water,” Category: News Series
Massachusetts Associated Press Broadcasting Award
“Right Whale Research,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Public Affairs
2008
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
"Cidadas," by Sean Corcoran, Category: Use of Sound,
“Living on a Plume” by Sean Corcoran, Category: News Feature
“God’s Problem,” The Point with Mindy Todd, Category: Call-in Program: 1st Place
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
"Price of Paradise," Category: News Series
2006
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
“Mailbox Spiders,” by Robert Finch, Category: Writing
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
“Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands,” Category: Series, 1st Place
2005
2005-2006 Dupont Columbia Awards for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
“Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands”
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
“At the Princess Boutique,” Category: Use of Sound
2004
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)Recognizing the best of local public radio news - national award
"Gay Marriage," Category: Continuing Coverage
2002
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Electronic Journalism
Use of Sound – Small Market