New England News Collaborative

After Steve Hoffman, the first chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, abruptly resigned, a former commissioner said new members can be a little more bold.
Last week, Abenaki representatives from the Odanak First Nation addressed an uncomfortable, long-simmering dispute. Odanak citizens and officials said Vermont's state-recognized tribes are misrepresenting themselves as Abenaki – and profiting from it – when they are not Indigenous.
The Deborah Chapel in Hartford, Connecticut, is on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2022.
A second racist email has been sent to Black students and organizations at UMass Amherst using derogatory language.
The Mohegan Tribe long wanted Dartmouth College to return a collection of Samson Occom’s handwritten papers.