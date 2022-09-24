Founders Circle Perks
The Founders Circle was invited to see NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner when her tour came to our listening region. Please enjoy these images of her live and captivating performance at the Zeiterion Theater in New Beford. Music enhances everything NPR stands for. If you missed it, you can listen to her concert at the actual NPR desk of Tiny Desk editor Bob Boilen.
Founders Circle Quarterly Perks Newsletters:
Your insider's view of the Cape, Coast and Islands' public radio
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Founders Circle member, and Jay Allison Founders Fund for Matching Gifts contributor, Bonnie Simon, hosted an event on our behalf in her home. Guests were treated to an organ and flute concert, with organist Lore De Bower, (also a Founders Circle member) performing a selection of short works on the Mander Organ, built in London in 1992 for Maestro Steven Simon. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet our Founder Jay Allison and Host of The Point, Mindy Todd.
Thank you to the CAI Founders Circle members who joined us at the August 6, 2022, Moth on Martha's Vineyard. Here are some photos of the evening of us enjoying ourselves at the Pawnee House and the Tabernacle. So happy to experience the Moth Live with members of our Founders Circle community. We can't wait to do it again.
For those of you who couldn't make it to the live Moth performance, we gave a limited number of copies of “How to Tell a Story” to interested Founders Circle members. This book is the definitive guide to telling an unforgettable story in any setting, drawing on twenty-five years of experience from the storytelling experts at The Moth. Founders Circle members still interested in a copy should contact, patricia_peal@capeandislands.org.
To find out when The Moth airs on CAI, visit our program schedule.
Thank you to the CAI Founders Circle members who joined us at our Breakfast of Champions on Nantucket as part of the Nantucket Book Festival. Here are some photos of the event that took place at Lemon Press Nantucket.
It was our pleasure to offer Founders Circle champions complimentary tickets to see The Moth live on the Zeiterion Stage, in New Bedford, on Friday, March 4th, 7:30pm.
Behind the Binoculars: Bird News with Mark Faherty was held on Friday, October 22, 2021. CAI Founders Circle members joined an exclusive event with Mindy Todd and Mark Faherty. An intimate Zoom meeting gave Founders Circle members an opportunity to engage in a behind-the-scenes discussion about all things birding with CAI’s birding expert, Mark Faherty.
A virtual "Cooking the Harvest" event was held on October 20, 2020. Elspeth Hay of the Local Food Report, and Wesley Price of the Cape Cod Mycological Society met with Steve Junker for our Cooking the Harvest event!
In the fall of 2000, CAI came on the air with the voice of our founder, Jay Allison.
Our purpose, he said, is community service; a sane and respectful place to talk; an ear on the rest of the world.
Thank you for being a Founders Circle member! Enjoy exclusive Founders Circle events and stay connected to our community. More events will be announced throughout the year so check back often and watch for our Founders Circle Quarterly Newsletter for exclusive perks and events to keep you inspired, informed, and entertained.
Possible Future Founders Circle Events:
- A trip to see The Moth live on stage at the Zeiterion or Tabernacle
- A Foraging Dinner with Elspeth Hay, Host of CAI’s Local Food Report
- A Bird Song Workshop with Mark Faherty – Learn to identify birds by ear instead of by sight.
- Private Founders Circle House Parties – We have two offers from Founders Circle members to host a gathering at their homes, in 2022, to mingle with other Founders Circle members on a beautiful summer night overlooking treetops and ocean waves.
- A tour of local chocolate makers – Many of our sponsors make incredible foods and sundries we could taste, see, and smell, while supporting the sponsors who support us!
