Building Bridges: What's next for connecting Cape Cod to the mainland?

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
Engineering consultants for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation discussed their recommended locations during a public meeting Tuesday. Another meeting is set for Thursday evening.
We hear from Jim Aloisi, a former Massachusetts transportation secretary, and other transit advocates about ways to prevent additional traffic congestion from coming to Cape Cod.