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A turbine in the Vineyard Wind project near Massachusetts. (Miriam Wasser/WBUR)
Miriam Wasser/WBUR
Local News
Vineyard Wind, the country's largest offshore wind project, is fully up and running
After more than eight years in the making, the Vineyard Wind project near Martha's Vineyard is fully operational. The news comes just hours after another offshore wind project in the region, Revolution Wind, announced it had reached full power.
This postcard image shows Coast Guard Beach, in Eastham on Cape Cod, prior to the Blizzard of '78.
Eastham Historical Society Local History Collection via Digital Commonwealth
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Creative Commons license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
Local News
Erosion could force modification of access to Cape Cod's Coast Guard Beach within a decade
Jennette Barnes
The colored vertical lines show flight paths for hypothetical meteorites of varying sizes that could have fallen into Cape Cod Bay after the meteor explosion on Saturday.
NASA
Local News
International team of scientists studying Cape Cod Bay fireball event
Gilda Geist
The Point
NPR Stories
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