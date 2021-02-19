After more than eight years in the making, the Vineyard Wind project near Martha's Vineyard is fully operational. The news comes just hours after another offshore wind project in the region, Revolution Wind, announced it had reached full power.
Eastham Historical Society Local History Collection via Digital Commonwealth
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Creative Commons license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
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A review of the week's local headlines with our region's leading journalists.
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A new project through WHOI Sea Grant aims to help towns throughout the Cape prepare for and respond to coastal flooding.
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Our region has a track record of young people getting involved in government, including candidates in Tuesday's election.
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This week, a young man in Truro talks about pruning wild blueberries and our relationship with the natural world.
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Wellfleet recently became the first town on Cape Cod to ban automatic license plate reader camera systems, such as Flock Safety.
The Point
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A review of the week's local headlines with our region's leading journalists.
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Our region has a track record of young people getting involved in government, including candidates in Tuesday's election.
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In advance of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, The Revolutionary War on Cape Cod and the Islands was coordinated by the Cape and Islands Historians Committee.
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We discuss the tools that drama and performance offer those in recovery.
NPR Stories
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Paraguayan President Santiago Peña was removed from office and placed under house arrest Friday. The Senate voted on his impeachment after the collapse of a state-affiliated bank.
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Doctors expected an experimental drug that lowers a common risk factor for heart attacks would save patients' lives. The medicine made no difference.
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The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during the ICE surge in Minneapolis last winter was a pivotal moment for the country. After Democrats' sweeping wins this week, their deaths at the hands of immigration agents will likely be the targets of renewed investigations.
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This year's the Princess Diana honor roll highlights 198 inspiring young activists and advocates — including an 18-year-old guy in India who founded Team Period.
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Thousands across the U.S. have gotten involved to oppose data centers. One is a Maryland woman who'd been evicted after a pay cut and became a leader of a community effort that blocked a vast project.