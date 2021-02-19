The CEO of Holtec, the company that owns Pilgrim, is scheduled to testify on video.
In this installment of Looking Skyward, CAI's John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about recent solar flares and an upcoming lunar eclipse.
Nantucket woman who sponsored topless beach article says it encouraged people to question assumptionsNantucket Town Meeting voted to approve a petition article this week that allows women to go topless on local beaches. CAI's Kathryn Eident talked with Dorothy Stover about why she proposed the article.
Beau Valtz is standing in his Wellfleet kitchen in front of a giant pile of fresh garlic.He's wrapping heads of garlic tightly in tin foil.
The decision, after years of debate, came down to what the turf was made with: PFAS chemicals.
From topless beach on Nantucket to nitrogen pollution cleanup on the Cape, town meetings in full swingTowns also created new positions to help first responders on mental health calls, voted to bring back plastic water bottles, and — in one town — voted to end the local prohibition of marijuana.
The Point
How to better support teens and young adults immediately following a non fatal overdose.
Opening up the world of books to young people.
An upcoming festival of music, arts and food in Fall River.
The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod's strategic use of state funding to support the local arts.
NPR Stories
Depp and Heard are not only arguing their case in front of a judge, but also in the court of public opinion.
The chances of dying following after receiving the Janssen vaccine is about 1:2,000,000. But with multiple COVID-19 vaccines available, the FDA is limiting the use of the J&J vaccine.
A survey found rising rates of suicidal thought, as well as significant disparities among trans youth and LGBTQ youth of color.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actress, writer and entrepreneur Brooke Shields about her effort to embrace aging and how she's trying to help other women do the same.
For weeks, talks between world powers and Iran over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled — partly because of the war in Ukraine. But they're still a priority and could go either way.
